Mandeville beach comes with new warning
Officials installed signs near the beach that warn swimmers of myriad dangers in the water, from bacteria and protozoa to stingrays and alligators. The warning comes after water quality readings at the nearby Bayou Castine showed a level of fecal coliform more than 10 times higher than the recommended level for swimming.
