Louisiana Square Dance Association holds annual convention, elects officers
The Louisiana Square Dance Association elected new officers during the 48th annual convention held in Mandeville in March. Newly elected officers include, from left, Russel and Sandra Madere, of Hammond Y Knots, president; Mary and Mike Landry, of Covington Ozone Squares, vice president; and Shirley and Pete Copes, of Bossier City Southern Swingers, treasurer.
