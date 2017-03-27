Louisiana man charged with burglary

Louisiana man charged with burglary

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newms360.com

A woman said that Blake Robert Boyd, 21, of Mandeville, Louisiana, broke into her apartment last week and stole food, a duffel bag and her journal. She said he burned the journal and placed three journal pages on the windshield of her car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Mar 25 RLatch 4
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Mar 23 Grecian Formula 16 38
Green Springs Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 3
Hwy 59 Hit and Run Feb '17 Still curious 1
News Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il... Jan '17 Cordwainer Trout 4
mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical... Dec '16 Adam 2
News Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,832 • Total comments across all topics: 279,866,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC