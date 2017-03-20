Louisiana daycare under investigation after toddler runs into traffic
A preschool is under investigation after a 3-year-old was able to escape the property and run into traffic. The Department of Education, which manages daycare licensing across Louisiana, is leading the investigation in KidZone on Highway 59, but the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has also taken a report on the incident.
