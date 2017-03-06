Lake Pontchartrain speckled trout repeating fall pattern
Beau Douglas caught this 21-inch speckled trout Saturday fishing over a grass bed in Lakeshore Estates. Back in the fall, Lake Pontchartrain -area anglers found some epic speckled trout action by focusing on grass beds that lined canals, bayous and even the lake itself.
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Springs
|Feb 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Feb 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|35
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|3
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
