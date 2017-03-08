Krewe of Eve dances with royalty in F...

Krewe of Eve dances with royalty in Feb. 11 dinner

The bright lights of Broadway were celebrated by the Krewe of Eve at the dinner dance held at the Castine Center on Feb. 11. A vivacious Queen Eve XXXI Andrea Arceneaux captivated all in a glittering gold and scarlet gown with a magnificent collar featuring rampant lions. The ebullient monarch was escorted by King Adam XXXI Sidney Arceneaux who cut a dashing figure in a regal white tunic.

