El Paso Mexican Grill to open in shuttered Mandeville eatery
El Paso Mexican Grill will open at 3410 U.S. 190 in Mandeville, adjacent to the post office, in a building recently vacated by Romano's Macaroni Grill. said they hoped to open within the next two months.
