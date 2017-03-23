El Paso Mexican Grill to open in shut...

El Paso Mexican Grill to open in shuttered Mandeville eatery

El Paso Mexican Grill will open at 3410 U.S. 190 in Mandeville, adjacent to the post office, in a building recently vacated by Romano's Macaroni Grill. said they hoped to open within the next two months.

