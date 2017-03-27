Covington teen accused of exposing genitals to girl near bus stop
A Covington -area teenager has been accused of exposing his genitals to a young girl as she walked home from a school bus stop in the River Oaks subdivision, and detectives are now looking for other girls who might also be victims. The 16-year-old suspect was arrested March 21 and booked at the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center with obscenity, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|RLatch
|4
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Mar 23
|Grecian Formula 16
|38
|Green Springs
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb '17
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC