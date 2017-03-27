Covington teen accused of exposing ge...

Covington teen accused of exposing genitals to girl near bus stop

Tuesday Read more: NOLA.com

A Covington -area teenager has been accused of exposing his genitals to a young girl as she walked home from a school bus stop in the River Oaks subdivision, and detectives are now looking for other girls who might also be victims. The 16-year-old suspect was arrested March 21 and booked at the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center with obscenity, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

