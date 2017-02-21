Whitney Bank to close 10 branches after First NBC branch deal, mostly ...
Whitney Bank will close 10 south Louisiana branches, primarily to eliminate overlapping locations created by its acquisition of nine branches from New Orleans-based First NBC Bank. The acquisition, approved by regulators on Monday, also included $1.3 billion in loans and the assumption of $600 million in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Springs
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|35
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb 1
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|3
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC