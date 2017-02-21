Whitney Bank to close 10 branches aft...

Whitney Bank to close 10 branches after First NBC branch deal, mostly ...

17 hrs ago

Whitney Bank will close 10 south Louisiana branches, primarily to eliminate overlapping locations created by its acquisition of nine branches from New Orleans-based First NBC Bank. The acquisition, approved by regulators on Monday, also included $1.3 billion in loans and the assumption of $600 million in Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings.

Mandeville, LA

