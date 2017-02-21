What's in store: Bra Genie
Jeanne Emory, owner of Bra Genie , DRAWS ON her many years in the bra industry to make women feel their best. Born and raised in Michigan, Emory graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in fashion merchandising and has been working in the bra industry since 1999.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Springs
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|35
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb 1
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|3
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC