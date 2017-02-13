Spirit of America rallies coming to Louisiana
Main Street Patriots and GatorPAC are proud to announce the Spirit of America Rallies to be held in cities and towns across Louisiana in support of President Trump. On February 27th and March 4th these Spirit of America Rallies, will be attended by the same cross section of Americans that propelled President Trump to victory, and will reinforce and support the current policies being put in place.
