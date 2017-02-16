Pretrial hearing set for suspect in North Shore kidnapping, Jefferson Parish chase
Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick charged Christopher Garcie, 41, of Kenner, with four counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at law enforcement officers during a 56-minute, 40-mile chase into Avondale from the North Shore. Authorities were pursuing Garcie, who is accused of kidnapping a woman he met online.
