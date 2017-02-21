Mardi Paws gears up for 2017 parade along Mandeville Lakefront

One of St. Tammany's biggest events for animal-lovers -- the Mystic Krewe of Mardi Paws Parade -- is gearing up for yet another year of fun and canine frolic as it prepares to parade again along the Mandeville Lakefront at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, the weekend following Fat Tuesday. The 23rd annual foot parade featuring dolled-up doggies and their owners is now taking online parade pre-registrations.

