Mardi Paws gears up for 2017 parade along Mandeville Lakefront

One of St. Tammany's biggest events for animal-lovers -- the Mystic Krewe of Mardi Paws Parade -- is gearing up for yet another year of fun and canine frolic as it prepares to parade again along the Mandeville Lakefront at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, the weekend following Fat Tuesday. The 23rd annual foot parade featuring dolled-up doggies and their owners is now taking online parade pre-registrations.

