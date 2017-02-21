Lacombe Heart Hospital's affiliated medical practice closing following hospital shutdown
Closure of the Louisiana Heart Hospital in Lacombe is continuing to have ripple effects in St. Tammany and two nearby parishes, led by an announcement Friday that a medical practice affiliated with the hospital is closing its seven locations by month's end. The hospital on La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Springs
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|35
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb 1
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|3
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC