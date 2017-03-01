Freya, heroic police dog, will be grand marshal of Mardi Paws

Freya, a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office police dog, found a missing autistic child near Lacombe on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Freya, the heroic St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office police dog who found a missing autistic child near Lacombe earlier this month, will serve as canine grand marshal of the March 5 Mystic Krewe of Mardi Paws in Mandeville.

