Former health club employees accused of embezzling $1.7 million
Two former employees of Franco's Athletic Club near Madisonville were indicted Friday in connection with a scheme that bilked the club out of more than $1.7 million, according to North Shore District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office. Emily L. Davis, the club's former finance director, and Jennifer E. Thompson, 45, former human resources director, were arrested on charges of racketeering, theft, identity theft and money laundering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Springs
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|35
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb 1
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|3
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC