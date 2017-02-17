Former health club employees accused ...

Former health club employees accused of embezzling $1.7 million

Friday Feb 17 Read more: NOLA.com

Two former employees of Franco's Athletic Club near Madisonville were indicted Friday in connection with a scheme that bilked the club out of more than $1.7 million, according to North Shore District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office. Emily L. Davis, the club's former finance director, and Jennifer E. Thompson, 45, former human resources director, were arrested on charges of racketeering, theft, identity theft and money laundering.

