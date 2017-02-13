DWI suspect leads Causeway police on chase on North Shore

A DWI suspect led Causeway police officers on a chase after exiting the bridge in Mandeville on Wednesday night and was apprehended several miles away in the Covington area , authorities said. The motorist, whose name was not immediately available, failed a field sobriety test "in a big way" and was taken to jail, Causeway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou said.

