Crabbers lament 30-day shutdown on fishing
On a day most would be out on their boats, about 60 crabbers from the New Orleans area gathered Tuesday on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville to commiserate about the month-long ban on commercial crab fishing in Louisiana waters. "You've got something rare," said Nolan Exsterstein of Destrehan, pointing to the those assembled in front of the Pontchartrain Yacht Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Green Springs
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|35
|Hwy 59 Hit and Run
|Feb 1
|Still curious
|1
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec '16
|Adam
|2
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|3
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC