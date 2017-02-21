Crabbers lament 30-day shutdown on fishing

On a day most would be out on their boats, about 60 crabbers from the New Orleans area gathered Tuesday on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain in Mandeville to commiserate about the month-long ban on commercial crab fishing in Louisiana waters. "You've got something rare," said Nolan Exsterstein of Destrehan, pointing to the those assembled in front of the Pontchartrain Yacht Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.