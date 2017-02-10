Community members share career information with kindergartners
In November and December, kindergartners at Hammond Eastside Magnet School met members of the community and learned about their occupations. Julie Guzzardo, a hair dresser at Julie's Hair Salon in Independence, met with students in Jennifer Perricone's class.
