2 former fitness club executives held under $500,000 bond

Wednesday

Two former Franco's Athletic Club executives, indicted last week in a scheme that prosecutors say bilked the fitness company of more than $1.7 million, were remanded to the custody of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday when a judge determined they were released from jail after their bonds were erroneously reduced. In doing so, the bonds of Emily L. Davis and Jennifer E. Thompson were reinstated at $500,000.

