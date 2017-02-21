2 former fitness club executives held under $500,000 bond

Two former Franco's Athletic Club executives, indicted last week in a scheme that prosecutors say bilked the fitness company of more than $1.7 million, were remanded to the custody of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday when a judge determined they were released from jail after their bonds were erroneously reduced. In doing so, the bonds of Emily L. Davis and Jennifer E. Thompson were reinstated at $500,000.

