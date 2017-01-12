Start the Year with a Bang - Enter Gu...

Start the Year with a Bang - Enter GunDealio's Grand Prize Giveaway

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: AmmoLand

MANDEVILLE, La. - - Gun Talk Media announces the GunDealio "Start the Year with a Bang" Grand Prize Giveaway, which includes a prize pack with everything someone needs to hit the range - a Springfield Armory XD-S in .40, a Crimson Trace Laserguard Pro with green laser and light, a $200 gift certificate from Freedom Munitions, AND a $100 gift certificate from CrossBreed Holsters! GunDealio, the FREE app for your smartphone that features deals on all your guns and gear needs is available on Android and iOS smartphones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il... Jan 10 Cordwainer Trout 4
mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical... Dec 25 Adam 2
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Nov '16 Eleese Renee 3
Green Springs Nov '16 Eleese Renee 2
News Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Nov '16 Will Neely 32
info Oct '16 new 1
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,878,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC