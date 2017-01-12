Start the Year with a Bang - Enter GunDealio's Grand Prize Giveaway
MANDEVILLE, La. - - Gun Talk Media announces the GunDealio "Start the Year with a Bang" Grand Prize Giveaway, which includes a prize pack with everything someone needs to hit the range - a Springfield Armory XD-S in .40, a Crimson Trace Laserguard Pro with green laser and light, a $200 gift certificate from Freedom Munitions, AND a $100 gift certificate from CrossBreed Holsters! GunDealio, the FREE app for your smartphone that features deals on all your guns and gear needs is available on Android and iOS smartphones.
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan 10
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec 25
|Adam
|2
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|3
|Green Springs
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|2
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Will Neely
|32
|info
|Oct '16
|new
|1
