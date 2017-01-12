Start the Year with a Bang - Enter GunDealio's Grand Prize Giveaway

MANDEVILLE, La. - - Gun Talk Media announces the GunDealio "Start the Year with a Bang" Grand Prize Giveaway, which includes a prize pack with everything someone needs to hit the range - a Springfield Armory XD-S in .40, a Crimson Trace Laserguard Pro with green laser and light, a $200 gift certificate from Freedom Munitions, AND a $100 gift certificate from CrossBreed Holsters! GunDealio, the FREE app for your smartphone that features deals on all your guns and gear needs is available on Android and iOS smartphones.

