St. Tammany Parish crime flat in 2016, sheriff's office figures show
The number of major crimes in unincorporated St. Tammany Parish in 2016 was virtually the same as the previous year, according to sheriff's Office statistics released Tuesday . But Sheriff Randy Smith sounded an alarm about the busy start to 2017, which included four shootings thus far in January.
