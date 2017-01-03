St. Tammany deputy finds missing girl...

St. Tammany deputy finds missing girl from Houston during traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: NOLA.com

A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office patrol car in 2014. A deputy stopped a car on Friday, Jan. 6 and found a girl who had been reported missing from Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il... 17 hr Cordwainer Trout 4
mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical... Dec 25 Adam 2
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Nov '16 Eleese Renee 3
Green Springs Nov '16 Eleese Renee 2
News Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Nov '16 Will Neely 32
info Oct '16 new 1
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,047 • Total comments across all topics: 277,789,383

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC