Speed -- and caution -- urged on Louisiana's 50-year plan to save its coast

Thursday Jan 26

Now that four public hearings have been held on Louisiana's new $50 billion, 50-year plan to save its southern flank, staff at the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority turn to tweaking the draft before presenting it to agency's governing board for a vote. The last of the hearings, held in Wednesday night in Mandeville , ended with several calls for speed and caution in completing the plan's 120 projects.

