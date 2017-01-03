Report: Louisianans have mixed views on Russia hacking report; 'sour grapes,' some say
A part of the declassified version Intelligence Community Assessment on Russia's efforts to interfere with the U.S. political process is photographed in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign to influence the American presidential election in favor of electing Donald Trump, according to the report issued by U.S. intelligence agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|18 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec 25
|Adam
|2
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|3
|Green Springs
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|2
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Will Neely
|32
|info
|Oct '16
|new
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC