Police: Mandeville High School instructor accused of having sex with 2 students on school grounds
A Mandeville High School ROTC instructor was arrested on allegations that he had sex with two female students on school grounds, according to police. Hosea McGhee, 48, was arrested on Friday after Mandeville police received a Crimestoppers tip, leading officials to obtain a search warrant for his phone.
