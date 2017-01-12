Paradigm Health breaks ground on new surgical hospital in Slidell
Paradigm Health System has broken ground on a state-of-the-art, 10,000-square-foot facility adjacent to Sterling Surgical Hospital on its Slidell campus, the system announced in a press release. The new construction will house additional clinic space and radiology suites for Paradigm Health System physicians, both current and future.
