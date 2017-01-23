Painting with a Twist Raises Nearly $...

Painting with a Twist Raises Nearly $106,000 for Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Business Wire

This is the largest donation the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer has ever received from a third party fundraising event. As part of the program, 154 local Painting with a Twist studios held charity events through Painting with a Purpose, part of the businesses' commitment to giving back through painting parties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il... Jan 10 Cordwainer Trout 4
mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical... Dec 25 Adam 2
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Nov '16 Eleese Renee 3
Green Springs Nov '16 Eleese Renee 2
News Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Nov '16 Will Neely 32
info Oct '16 new 1
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Tammany Parish was issued at January 24 at 8:34PM CST

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,309 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC