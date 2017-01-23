Painting with a Twist Raises Nearly $106,000 for Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer
This is the largest donation the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer has ever received from a third party fundraising event. As part of the program, 154 local Painting with a Twist studios held charity events through Painting with a Purpose, part of the businesses' commitment to giving back through painting parties.
