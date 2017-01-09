Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Illegal Immigrants
There are 4 comments on the Breitbart.com story from Yesterday, titled Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Illegal Immigrants. In it, Breitbart.com reports that:
MANDEVILLE, Louisiana - A missing girl from the Houston area was found by local law enforcement in southeast Louisiana traveling with three illegal immigrants from Guatemala in a possible scenario where she could have been trafficked. The young girl was discovered by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office after a deputy pulled over a red Honda Civic with a Texas plate for shining its high beams on an interstate, according to WWL-TV .
Since: Aug 11
10,849
Location hidden
#1 Yesterday
execute them.
#2 Yesterday
I think we should give them an option.
1. Go overseas and fight ISIS
2. Be shot on the spot if you refuse option no.1
Since: Apr 10
10,061
#3 Yesterday
Don't know how to drive, no license, no insurance, no registration, can't speak English, i bet drunk and illegally in the country.
#4 Yesterday
Obama's regulations and directives are apparently operative in this case. The girl has been transported back to Texas, which basically minimizes the information the US Border Patrol has to process the three illegal aliens. Given the history of Obama's directives to immigration officers, it could be the three illegals will be released back into the US population to commit more crimes. They've been given custody of the illegal aliens. Local officials, although having jurisdiction in sex trafficking and child endangerment seems to have been marginalized by the Federals, who have intentionally misrepresented deportation statistics to fool the American people by counting those turned back at the border as deportees. All of it has been a huge scam intentionally designed to implement the Obama/Clinton/Democrat intention to dismantle the sovereignty of the United States.
