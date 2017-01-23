Mandeville High ROTC instructor had sex with 2 students on campus, police say
A Mandeville High School ROTC instructor, already accused of sending inappropriate text messages to at least one female student, has now been arrested on more serious charges of having sexual relations with two students on campus. Hosea McGhee, 48, of Slidell was booked with two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, Mandeville police said Monday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan 10
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec 25
|Adam
|2
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|3
|Green Springs
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|2
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Will Neely
|32
|info
|Oct '16
|new
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC