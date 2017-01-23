Mandeville High ROTC instructor accused of sending 'inappropriate' texts to students
Mandeville High School ROTC instructor Hosea McGhee, 48, of Slidell was arrested Friday in connection with "inappropriate texts" sent to female students, according to the Mandeville Police Department. Bruce Bundy, principal of Mandeville High, said McGhee is no longer employed by the St. Tammany Parish public-school system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan 10
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec 25
|Adam
|2
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|3
|Green Springs
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|2
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Will Neely
|32
|info
|Oct '16
|new
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC