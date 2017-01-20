Louis Fitzmorris sworn in for 2nd term as St. Tammany assessor
St. Tammany Parish Assessor Louis Fitzmorris is sworn in to a second term by Edward Deano, during an inauguration ceremony at the St. Tammany Parish courthouse in Covington on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017. Standing beside Fitzmorris is his wife, Tawnya Fitzmorris.
