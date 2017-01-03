Louie, Redhead Lady on Food Network this month
Louie and Ginger Finnan might be in restaurant transition right now, but fans of Louie & The Redhead Lady can see them in an upcoming episode of a Food Network series. "Guy's Grocery Games" stars Guy Fieri, who sends four chefs running through aisles of Flavortown Market grocery store searching for ingredients.
