Jury awards $1.3 million to family hit by drunken doctor on Causeway

Friday Jan 13 Read more: NOLA.com

A St. Tammany Parish jury has awarded $1.2 million in punitive damages and $112,655 in actual damages to a woman and her two children who were injured when a drunken physician rear-ended their vehicle on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway . The jury delivered the verdict in favor of Dara Johnson and her children, Casey and Sadie Johnson, late Wednesday after a civil trial in 22nd Judicial District Court in Covington.

