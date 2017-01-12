Judge Allison Penzato elected unopposed to Louisiana appeals court
Judge Allison Penzato of Mandeville has been elected unopposed to an open seat on Louisiana's 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge. Penzato, who serves on the 22nd Judicial District Court for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, was the lone candidate to register when the three-day qualifying period for the March 25 ballot ended Friday afternoon .
