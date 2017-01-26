Health-conscious comfort food spot SWEGS opens in Mid-City
SWEGS Kitchen , a health-conscious grab-and-go restaurant with locations in the CBD, Metairie and Mandeville, is now open in Mid-City . SWEGS' menu includes salads, wraps, sandwiches, entrees and gluten-free pizzas.
