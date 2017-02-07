Gambit's 2017 winter restaurant guide...

Gambit's 2017 winter restaurant guide: Brewpub

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Best of New Orleans

Abita Brew Pub 72011 Holly St., Abita Springs, 892-5837; www.abitabrewpub.com Blackened chicken breast is served with smashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables. Angel hair pasta is topped with fried eggplant medallions and shrimp, tasso and mushroom cream sauce.

