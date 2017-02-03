Father, 18, arrested after infant son suffers internal bleeding

A Mandeville teenager was booked with cruelty to a juvenile after his infant son was hospitalized with bleeding in his head. Stephen Michael Dufresne, 18, of 140 Sandra Del Mar Drive, was arrested Thursday and is being held at the St. Tammany Parish Jail in the case that left the one-month old in critical condition, according to the Mandeville Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.