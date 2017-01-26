Covington City Council candidates to ...

Covington City Council candidates to take part in public forum Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: NOLA.com

The three candidates for an at-large seat on the Covington City Council will face off Tuesday at a forum sponsored by the Alliance For Good Government's St. Tammany chapter. The forum is set to start at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council chamber at 222 E. Kirkland St. District B Councilman Jerry Coner, former Councilman Trey Blackall and businessman Patrick McMath qualified earlier this month for the March 25 race to fill the seat that became vacant with the death of longtime member Lee Alexius.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il... Jan 10 Cordwainer Trout 4
mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical... Dec '16 Adam 2
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Nov '16 Eleese Renee 3
Green Springs Nov '16 Eleese Renee 2
News Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Nov '16 Will Neely 32
info Oct '16 new 1
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Tammany Parish was issued at January 28 at 6:28PM CST

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,707 • Total comments across all topics: 278,348,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC