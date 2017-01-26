Covington City Council candidates to take part in public forum Tuesday

The three candidates for an at-large seat on the Covington City Council will face off Tuesday at a forum sponsored by the Alliance For Good Government's St. Tammany chapter. The forum is set to start at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council chamber at 222 E. Kirkland St. District B Councilman Jerry Coner, former Councilman Trey Blackall and businessman Patrick McMath qualified earlier this month for the March 25 race to fill the seat that became vacant with the death of longtime member Lee Alexius.

