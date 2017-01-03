Construction to begin soon on key Man...

Construction to begin soon on key Mandeville road project

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: NOLA.com

The westernmost section of West Florida Street between North Causeway Boulevard and West Causeway Approach will be widen and converted into a two-way street. Construction should begin later this month on a project designed to eliminate an odd road configuration in Mandeville and add a much needed east-west traffic artery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical... Dec 25 Adam 2
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Nov '16 Eleese Renee 3
Green Springs Nov '16 Eleese Renee 2
News Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Nov '16 Will Neely 32
info Oct '16 new 1
Joe Kane (Mar '16) Oct '16 Long lost friend 4
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,545 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,100

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC