Construction to begin soon on key Mandeville road project
The westernmost section of West Florida Street between North Causeway Boulevard and West Causeway Approach will be widen and converted into a two-way street. Construction should begin later this month on a project designed to eliminate an odd road configuration in Mandeville and add a much needed east-west traffic artery.
