Celebration Church opens ninth campus, in Mandeville

Metairie-based Celebration Church, which operates branches throughout the New Orleans area, will celebrate the grand opening of its Mandeville campus on Sunday . The church will hold a service at 10 a.m. at the Fleur de Lis Center, 1645 N. Causeway Blvd. , to commemorate the launch of its 9th campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.