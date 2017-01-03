Celebration Church opens ninth campus...

Celebration Church opens ninth campus, in Mandeville

Friday Jan 6 Read more: NOLA.com

Metairie-based Celebration Church, which operates branches throughout the New Orleans area, will celebrate the grand opening of its Mandeville campus on Sunday . The church will hold a service at 10 a.m. at the Fleur de Lis Center, 1645 N. Causeway Blvd. , to commemorate the launch of its 9th campus.

