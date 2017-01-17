Brewsday Tuesday: Beer News on the No...

Brewsday Tuesday: Beer News on the Northshore

Tuesday Jan 17

The craft beer scene is growing on the Northshore. Chafunkta Brewing Company has expanded its tasting room hours to 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

