Bogalusa pawnshop worker admits receiving stolen property

A Bogalusa pawnshop worker pleaded guilty Monday to receiving and failing to report stolen merchandise, the district attorney's office said . Yancie Moseley, 74, of Franklinton admitted guilt to charges of felony possession of stolen property valued at more than $1,500, failure to report daily entries of secondhand goods and disposing of or changing the identity of secondhand goods during a 30-day period.

