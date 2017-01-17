$663 million proposed for coastal restoration, levees in FY 2018

Louisiana could spend $663 million on coastal restoration and levee projects in fiscal year 2018, with 56 percent of the money -- $371 million - used for construction, according to a draft coastal annual plan being considered by the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority . The draft budget is about $20 million less than the draft submitted for fiscal year 2017, and anticipates that the fiscal year 2019 budget will drop again, to only $612.6 million, as the state awaits the delivery of money from various court settlements stemming from the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and oil spill.

