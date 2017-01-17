$663 million proposed for coastal restoration, levees in FY 2018
Louisiana could spend $663 million on coastal restoration and levee projects in fiscal year 2018, with 56 percent of the money -- $371 million - used for construction, according to a draft coastal annual plan being considered by the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority . The draft budget is about $20 million less than the draft submitted for fiscal year 2017, and anticipates that the fiscal year 2019 budget will drop again, to only $612.6 million, as the state awaits the delivery of money from various court settlements stemming from the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and oil spill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Texas Girl Found in Louisiana With 3 Il...
|Jan 10
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec 25
|Adam
|2
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|3
|Green Springs
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|2
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Will Neely
|32
|info
|Oct '16
|new
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC