2017 Coastal Master Plan predicts grimmer future for Louisiana coast...

For 10 years, Louisiana's Coastal Master Plan has represented the state's vision for preventing its bottom third from being consumed by the Gulf of Mexico. It predicts that even if everything works as planned, 2,800 square miles of coast still could be lost in the next four decades, and about 27,000 buildings may need to be floodproofed, elevated or bought out, including about 10,000 in communities around New Orleans.

