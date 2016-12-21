'Yes' on St. Tammany taxes for elderly and disabled, sheriff, mosquito control

Magician Chris Wintter performs magic tricks for children at the Noah's Ark center as STARC celebrates 40 years of service to the community in 2012. To renew a 2-mill property tax for 10 years for the Council on Aging and STARC This tax is split equally between the parish Council on Aging and STARC f or services for elderly and disabled residents.

