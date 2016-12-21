When 'Lion King' director was just a ...

When 'Lion King' director was just a cub, show at the Saenger inspired him

Thursday Dec 22

Dodd Loomis, resident director for Disney's "The Lion King," remembers an early experience with theater magic when seeing a show at the Saenger as a child. When he was in sixth or seventh grade, the New Orleans and North Shore-raised Loomis attended a touring production of "Beauty and the Beast," and it had a profound influence on him.

Mandeville, LA

