When 'Lion King' director was just a cub, show at the Saenger inspired him
Dodd Loomis, resident director for Disney's "The Lion King," remembers an early experience with theater magic when seeing a show at the Saenger as a child. When he was in sixth or seventh grade, the New Orleans and North Shore-raised Loomis attended a touring production of "Beauty and the Beast," and it had a profound influence on him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Mandeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mark anthony traina v. lakeview rgional medical...
|Dec 25
|Adam
|2
|Hit and run hwy 59
|Dec 15
|Kitkat
|7
|Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13)
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|3
|Green Springs
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|2
|Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del...
|Nov '16
|Eleese Renee
|1
|Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Will Neely
|32
|info
|Oct '16
|new
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mandeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC