Ochsner bulking up in west St. Tammany with two clinics, ER
Ochsner Health System is making its presence felt in west St. Tammany Parish with three major projects in the works. A major expansion to its existing clinic near Covington and a new clinic and free-standing emergency room in Mandeville represent an investment of more than $50 million on the North Shore for the health care behemoth.
