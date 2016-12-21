Nursing home cook indicted in rape of...

Nursing home cook indicted in rape of 78-year old resident

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: KAUZ

A former cook at an assisting living facility in Mandeville is facing charges of first degree rape of a person over the age of 65. District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced that a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted 58-year-old Jerry J. Kan for allegedly raping a 78-year old resident of the Beau Provence Memory Care Assisted Living. According to the D-A's office, an employee of Beau Provence contacted the Mandeville Police Department on August 26, 2016 with information about possible sexual misconduct between Kan, who was working at the facility at the time, and a 78-year-old resident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mandeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hit and run hwy 59 Dec 15 Kitkat 7
Review: Neurological Rehabilitation Living Cent... (Nov '13) Nov '16 Eleese Renee 3
Green Springs Nov '16 Eleese Renee 2
News Thanksgiving Pie Sale benefits NO/AIDS food del... Nov '16 Eleese Renee 1
News Santorum, Gingrich tote Etch A Sketch toys (Mar '12) Nov '16 Will Neely 32
info Oct '16 new 1
Joe Kane (Mar '16) Oct '16 Long lost friend 4
See all Mandeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mandeville Forum Now

Mandeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mandeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Mandeville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,155 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,875

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC