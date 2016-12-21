Nursing home cook indicted in rape of 78-year old resident

A former cook at an assisting living facility in Mandeville is facing charges of first degree rape of a person over the age of 65. District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced that a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted 58-year-old Jerry J. Kan for allegedly raping a 78-year old resident of the Beau Provence Memory Care Assisted Living. According to the D-A's office, an employee of Beau Provence contacted the Mandeville Police Department on August 26, 2016 with information about possible sexual misconduct between Kan, who was working at the facility at the time, and a 78-year-old resident.

