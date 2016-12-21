Mardi Gras 2017 will feature Mandeville's Eve and Orpheus

Mandeville's two carnival organizations were given the green light to roll for the 2017 Mardi Gras season by the City Council Thursday night . The council approved special events applications for the Krewe of Eve to parade on Feb. 17 and for the Original Krewe of Orpheus to hit the streets on Feb. 24. The council's action sets the stage for the city to once again to have two parades.

